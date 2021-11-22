Alaska News Nightly: Monday, November 22, 2021

By
Casey Grove, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
-
People look on as a plane is on fire.
A Yute Commuter Service Cessna 207 caught fire on the Bethel runway on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. (Leslie Hunter III)

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.

Monday on Alaska News Nightly:

A small plane catches fire after an emergency landing in Bethel. Also, commercial property owners in Juneau are livid about a 50 percent increase in their land values. And a cold snap across much of the state isn’t going away any time soon.

Reports tonight from:

Greg Kim in Bethel
Jeremy Hsieh in Juneau
Dylan Simard in Kodiak
Sabine Poux in Nikiski
Sage Smiley in Wrangell
and Tash Kimmell in Sitka

Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, produced by Annie Feidt, with audio engineering by Toben Shelby.

Previous articleAll safe after plane catches fire and burns on the ground in Bethel
Next articleBiologists’ report paints bleak picture of Dunleavy’s pitch to bring Sitka black-tailed deer to Mat-Su
Casey Grove, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
Casey Grove is host of Alaska News Nightly and a general assignment reporter at Alaska Public Media. cgrove [at] alaskapublic (dot) org | 907.550.8446 | About Casey

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display