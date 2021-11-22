Alaska News Nightly: Monday, November 22, 2021

A Yute Commuter Service Cessna 207 caught fire on the Bethel runway on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. (Leslie Hunter III)

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.

﻿ ﻿

Monday on Alaska News Nightly:

A small plane catches fire after an emergency landing in Bethel. Also, commercial property owners in Juneau are livid about a 50 percent increase in their land values. And a cold snap across much of the state isn’t going away any time soon.

Reports tonight from:

Greg Kim in Bethel

Jeremy Hsieh in Juneau

Dylan Simard in Kodiak

Sabine Poux in Nikiski

Sage Smiley in Wrangell

and Tash Kimmell in Sitka

Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, produced by Annie Feidt, with audio engineering by Toben Shelby.