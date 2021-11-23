Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, November 23, 2021

Casey Grove, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
Platters of food on a table.
Pickled fiddlehead ferns, beach asparagus, moose soup and other Indigenous foods served to patients at Alaska Native Medical Center. (Shirley Young/ANMC)

Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:

Kenai residents protest the federal COVID-19 vaccine mandate. Also, the Biden administration kicks off the comment period on restoring roadless protections in the Tongass National Forest. And a look at Alaska Native Medical Center’s Traditional Native Foods Initiative.

Reports tonight from:

• Lex Treinen, Anne Hillman and Tegan Hanlon in Anchorage
• Sabine Poux in Kenai
• Jacob Resneck in Juneau
• and Tim Ellis in Delta Junction

Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, produced by Annie Feidt, with audio engineering by Toben Shelby.

Casey Grove is host of Alaska News Nightly and a general assignment reporter at Alaska Public Media. cgrove [at] alaskapublic (dot) org | 907.550.8446 | About Casey

