Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, November 23, 2021

Pickled fiddlehead ferns, beach asparagus, moose soup and other Indigenous foods served to patients at Alaska Native Medical Center. (Shirley Young/ANMC)

Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:

Kenai residents protest the federal COVID-19 vaccine mandate. Also, the Biden administration kicks off the comment period on restoring roadless protections in the Tongass National Forest. And a look at Alaska Native Medical Center’s Traditional Native Foods Initiative.

Reports tonight from:

• Lex Treinen, Anne Hillman and Tegan Hanlon in Anchorage

• Sabine Poux in Kenai

• Jacob Resneck in Juneau

• and Tim Ellis in Delta Junction

Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, produced by Annie Feidt, with audio engineering by Toben Shelby.