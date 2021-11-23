Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, November 23, 2021

By
Casey Grove, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
-
Platters of food on a table.
Pickled fiddlehead ferns, beach asparagus, moose soup and other Indigenous foods served to patients at Alaska Native Medical Center. (Shirley Young/ANMC)

Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:

Kenai residents protest the federal COVID-19 vaccine mandate. Also, the Biden administration kicks off the comment period on restoring roadless protections in the Tongass National Forest. And a look at Alaska Native Medical Center’s Traditional Native Foods Initiative.

Reports tonight from:

Lex Treinen, Anne Hillman and Tegan Hanlon in Anchorage
Sabine Poux in Kenai
Jacob Resneck in Juneau
and Tim Ellis in Delta Junction

Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, produced by Annie Feidt, with audio engineering by Toben Shelby.

