Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, November 24, 2021

Tule geese are a subspecies of white-fronted geese. In Alaska, they spend most of the year near the northern part of Cook Inlet. (USGS Western Ecological Research Center)

Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:

Federal COVID-19 relief was a lifeline to Alaska Native and American Indian tribes during the pandemic, but the distribution of the cash wasn’t always equal, and some small tribes got hundreds of thousands of dollars per member. Also, some advice from Alaska’s top doc about how to safely gather during the holidays. An infrared camera reveals paintings hidden under soot and varnish on Tlingit boxes at a Haines museum. And migratory geese with ties to Alaska encounter some turbulence.

Reports tonight from:

• Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C.

• Wesley Early in Anchorage

• Sabine Poux in Kenai

• Claire Stremple and Jennifer Pemberton in Juneau

• Greg Kim in Bethel

• Corinne Smith in Haines

Alaska News Nightly was hosted by Nat Herz, produced by Annie Feidt, with audio engineering by Toben Shelby.