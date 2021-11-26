Alaska News Nightly: Friday, November 26, 2021

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.
Friday on Alaska News Nightly:
State lawmakers look to restructure the Alaska Permanent Fund to focus on schools spending. Canadian regulators give an extension to a British Columbia mine that critics fear could threaten Alaska salmon habitat. And officials in Southeast Alaska are treading carefully as they plan to redevelop the site of a defunct federal boarding school for Native children.
Reports tonight from:
• Andrew Kitchenman and Jacob Resneck in Juneau
• Wesley Early in Anchorage
• Dan Bross in Fairbanks
• Rob Woolsey in Sitka
• Sage Smiley in Wrangell
• Angela Denning in Petersburg
Alaska News Nightly was hosted by Nat Herz, with producing and audio engineering from Toben Shelby and Annie Feidt.