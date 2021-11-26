Alaska News Nightly: Friday, November 26, 2021

Oxidized rock colors a valley that would host an open pit mine at the KSM project in British Columbia. Critics fear it could harm Alaska salmon habitat downstream. (Photo by Ed Schoenfeld/CoastAlaska News)

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.

﻿ ﻿

Friday on Alaska News Nightly:

State lawmakers look to restructure the Alaska Permanent Fund to focus on schools spending. Canadian regulators give an extension to a British Columbia mine that critics fear could threaten Alaska salmon habitat. And officials in Southeast Alaska are treading carefully as they plan to redevelop the site of a defunct federal boarding school for Native children.

Reports tonight from:

• Andrew Kitchenman and Jacob Resneck in Juneau

• Wesley Early in Anchorage

• Dan Bross in Fairbanks

• Rob Woolsey in Sitka

• Sage Smiley in Wrangell

• Angela Denning in Petersburg

Alaska News Nightly was hosted by Nat Herz, with producing and audio engineering from Toben Shelby and Annie Feidt.