Alaska News Nightly: Monday, November 29, 2021

By
Casey Grove, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
-
Travelers exit and airport.
Travelers exit the International Arrivals area at Dulles International Airport in Dulles, Virginia, on Monday. The Biden administration is banning travel for non-U.S. citizens from several African countries over concerns about the omicron variant. (Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images)

Monday on Alaska News Nightly:

State health officials warn of the new omicron variant of COVID-19. Also, the outgoing director of a social services organization says there’s still much more to do around homelessness. And the tides near Nikiski could provide a whole lot of power.

Reports tonight from:

Lex Treinen in Anchorage
Mike Swasey in Skagway
Andrew Kitchenman in Juneau
Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C.
Dan Bross, Mary Auld and Robyne in Fairbanks
Sabine Poux in Kenai
and Tim Ellis in Delta Junction

Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with producing and audio engineering from Toben Shelby and Annie Feidt.

