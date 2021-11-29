Alaska News Nightly: Monday, November 29, 2021

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.
Monday on Alaska News Nightly:
State health officials warn of the new omicron variant of COVID-19. Also, the outgoing director of a social services organization says there’s still much more to do around homelessness. And the tides near Nikiski could provide a whole lot of power.
Reports tonight from:
Lex Treinen in Anchorage
Mike Swasey in Skagway
Andrew Kitchenman in Juneau
Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C.
Dan Bross, Mary Auld and Robyne in Fairbanks
Sabine Poux in Kenai
and Tim Ellis in Delta Junction
Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with producing and audio engineering from Toben Shelby and Annie Feidt.