An intimate conversation with Judy Woodruff – Nov 29

On Monday, November 29 at 9 a.m.,  Alaska Public Media Leadership Circle, Founding Members, Planned Givers, and Sponsors were treated to a special opportunity to join an intimate conversation with Judy Woodruff, anchor of PBS NewsHour and Kelly Corrigan, host of Tell Me More with Kelly Corrigan.


The event began with a 30-minute advanced screening featuring Judy and Kelly — where attendees experienced another side of Judy and discovered what has helped shape her to become the courageous and determined journalist she is today. Following the episode, there was a live conversation.


Many attended, and two of our members had this to say;


Thank you for this wonderful hour with these journalists! It was enlightening and uplifting !! – Karla Jutzi


This was absolutely FANTASTIC! THANK YOU VERY MUCH! – Margritt Engel


We will be working to bring you more of these kinds of opportunities in the future. Thank you!

