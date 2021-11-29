Edna Mathlaw of Bethel reads her ballot on Nov. 3, 2020 in Bethel. (Katie Basile / KYUK)

You can soon register to vote in Yup’ik.

Last week, the Election Assistance Commission announced that it’s translating the national mail voter registration form into the Yup’ik language. It will be one of the first three Native American or Alaska Native languages that the voter registration form will be translated into. The others are Navajo and Apache.

“Alaska Native people deserve equitable access to all parts of the electoral process, and translating important forms and content into our Indigenous languages is an important step in that direction,” said a statement from Samantha Mack, language assistance compliance manager at the Alaska Division of Elections.

