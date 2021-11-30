Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, November 30, 2021

By
Casey Grove, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
-
A light-up star on a mountainside.
The star atop Mount Gordon Lyon in the Chugach mountain range at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson is lit every year in conjunction with Anchorage’s City of Lights celebration. (U.S. Air Force photo/Senior Airman James Richardson)

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.

Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:

Alaska’s top doctor considers the potential impact of the omicron variant. Also, Sitka begins the challenging work of planning for the 250th anniversary of the United States. And airmen work to restore the star that lights up an Anchorage mountain at the darkest time of year.

Reports tonight from:

Sabine Poux in Kenai
Robert Woolsey in Sitka
Tyler Thompson in Dillingham
Tim Ellis in Delta Junction
and Wesley Early in Anchorage

Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with producing and audio engineering from Toben Shelby and Annie Feidt.

Previous articleAnchorage’s iconic holiday star shines on again after avalanche prompts repairs
Next articleAlaskans should be vigilant, not overwhelmed, with likely arrival of omicron variant, Zink says
Casey Grove, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
Casey Grove is the host of Alaska News Nightly and a general assignment reporter at Alaska Public Media with an emphasis on crime and courts. Reach him at cgrove@alaskapublic.org.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display