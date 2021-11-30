Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, November 30, 2021

The star atop Mount Gordon Lyon in the Chugach mountain range at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson is lit every year in conjunction with Anchorage’s City of Lights celebration. (U.S. Air Force photo/Senior Airman James Richardson)

Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:

Alaska’s top doctor considers the potential impact of the omicron variant. Also, Sitka begins the challenging work of planning for the 250th anniversary of the United States. And airmen work to restore the star that lights up an Anchorage mountain at the darkest time of year.

Reports tonight from:

Sabine Poux in Kenai

Robert Woolsey in Sitka

Tyler Thompson in Dillingham

Tim Ellis in Delta Junction

and Wesley Early in Anchorage

Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with producing and audio engineering from Toben Shelby and Annie Feidt.