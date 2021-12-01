Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, December 1, 2021

By
Casey Grove, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
-
A young girl in a face mask writes her name.
Michelle Black practices writing her name on her first day of kindergarten. Photographed Aug. 11, 2021 in Napakiak. (Katie Basile/KYUK and The Washington Post)

Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:

In Napakiak, administrators are moving kids into portable buildings to keep them safe from the encroaching river. Also, the Anchorage airport starts handing out rapid COVID-19 tests to travelers. An Alaska Native heavy metal band takes a critical look at issues impacting Native people.

Reports tonight from:

Greg Kim in Napakiak
Wesley Early and Lex Treinen in Anchorage
Hope McKenney and Kanesia McGlashan-Price in Unalaska
and Robyne and Dan Bross in Fairbanks

Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with producing and audio engineering from Toben Shelby and Annie Feidt.

Casey Grove is the host of Alaska News Nightly and a general assignment reporter at Alaska Public Media with an emphasis on crime and courts. Reach him at cgrove@alaskapublic.org.

