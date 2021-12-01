Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, December 1, 2021

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.
Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:
In Napakiak, administrators are moving kids into portable buildings to keep them safe from the encroaching river. Also, the Anchorage airport starts handing out rapid COVID-19 tests to travelers. An Alaska Native heavy metal band takes a critical look at issues impacting Native people.
Reports tonight from:
Greg Kim in Napakiak
Wesley Early and Lex Treinen in Anchorage
Hope McKenney and Kanesia McGlashan-Price in Unalaska
and Robyne and Dan Bross in Fairbanks
Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with producing and audio engineering from Toben Shelby and Annie Feidt.