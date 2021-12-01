Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, December 1, 2021

Michelle Black practices writing her name on her first day of kindergarten. Photographed Aug. 11, 2021 in Napakiak. (Katie Basile/KYUK and The Washington Post)

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.

﻿ ﻿

Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:

In Napakiak, administrators are moving kids into portable buildings to keep them safe from the encroaching river. Also, the Anchorage airport starts handing out rapid COVID-19 tests to travelers. An Alaska Native heavy metal band takes a critical look at issues impacting Native people.

Reports tonight from:

Greg Kim in Napakiak

Wesley Early and Lex Treinen in Anchorage

Hope McKenney and Kanesia McGlashan-Price in Unalaska

and Robyne and Dan Bross in Fairbanks

Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with producing and audio engineering from Toben Shelby and Annie Feidt.