Two Alaska soldiers found dead, foul play not suspected, investigators say

Two Alaska-based soldiers were found dead separately in recent days.

According to U.S. Army Alaska news releases issued Tuesday, the bodies of both soldiers were found in their vehicles – one in Fairbanks, on Friday, and one in Anchorage on Sunday.

The news release says Alaska State Troopers, Anchorage Police Department and Army Criminal Investigation Division are all investigating the deaths. But Army officials say no foul play is suspected.

Spc. Isaiah Nicholas Oneal, left, and Sgt. Miles Jordan Tarron. (US Army, Alaska)

The body of 22-year-old Spec. Isaiah Nicholas Oneal was found Friday in his vehicle. Oneal was an mechanic with the 25th Brigade Support Battalion, 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team at Fort Wainwright.

Oneal is from Tyner, N.C. He joined the Army in November 2017 and reported for duty in Alaska in May.

On Sunday, the body of 30-year-old Sgt. Miles Jordan Tarron was discovered in Anchorage, also in his vehicle, according to the news release. Tarron was a weapons-handler with the 6th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne) at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson.

Tarron is from Indianola, Okla. He joined the Army in October 2016 and reported for duty in Alaska in March 2021.

Both of the soldiers’ units are part of the Army’s 25th Infantry Division based in Alaska.