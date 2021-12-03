Alaska News Nightly: Friday, December 3, 2021

By
Casey Grove, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
-
A whitish gray gravestone with a small cross and the word "unknown"
A gravestone at the Carlisle Indian School marking the grave of an unidentified Native child. (Production still from Al Jazeera’s “Fault Lines”)

Friday on Alaska News Nightly:

High-speed satellite internet has a bumpy rollout in rural Alaska. Also, nurses in Petersburg go door-to-door treating COVID-19 patients. And a new documentary featuring two Alaska Native people’s stories delves into the painful history of boarding schools.

Reports tonight from:

Claire Stremple and Andrew Kitchenman in Juneau
Greg Kim in Bethel
Tyler Thompson in Dillingham
and Angela Denning in Petersburg

Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with producing and audio engineering from Toben Shelby and Annie Feidt.

Casey Grove, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
Casey Grove is the host of Alaska News Nightly and a general assignment reporter at Alaska Public Media with an emphasis on crime and courts. Reach him at cgrove@alaskapublic.org.

