Alaska News Nightly: Friday, December 3, 2021

Friday on Alaska News Nightly:

High-speed satellite internet has a bumpy rollout in rural Alaska. Also, nurses in Petersburg go door-to-door treating COVID-19 patients. And a new documentary featuring two Alaska Native people’s stories delves into the painful history of boarding schools.

Reports tonight from:

Claire Stremple and Andrew Kitchenman in Juneau

Greg Kim in Bethel

Tyler Thompson in Dillingham

and Angela Denning in Petersburg

Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with producing and audio engineering from Toben Shelby and Annie Feidt.