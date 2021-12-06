Alaska News Nightly: Monday, December 6, 2021

Orcas. Photo: Christopher Michel via Flickr Creative Commons.

Monday on Alaska News Nightly:

A federal judge rejects the state’s challenge to an emergency subsistence hunt in Kake. Also, the recent COVID outbreak in Petersburg stretches nurses as they treat patients. And listening to North Pacific killer whales reveals where they spend their winters.

Reports tonight from:

Jacob Resneck in Juneau

Dylan Simard in Kodiak

Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C.

Sabine Poux in Kenai

Angela Denning in Petersburg

Wesley Early in Anchorage

and Hope McKenney in Unalaska

Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with producing and audio engineering from Toben Shelby and Annie Feidt.