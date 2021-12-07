Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, December 7, 2021

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.
Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:
Alaska doctors describe their frustration fighting misinformation during the pandemic. Also, as the Alaska Native Claims Settlement Act turns 50, a look back at what’s worked and what hasn’t. And Anchorage assembly members are concerned about turnover at the city health department.
Reports tonight from:
Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C. Jacob Resneck in Juneau Adelyn Baxter, Nat Herz and Lex Treinen in Anchorage and Tash Kimmel in Sitka
Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with producing and audio engineering from Toben Shelby and Annie Feidt.