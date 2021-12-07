Returning to activity after a Covid infection

By
Eric Bork, Alaska Public Media
-
  • Aaron Ramirez and Lisa Keller
    Aaron Ramirez and Lisa Keller at the Lavaman Triathlon, photo courtesy Lisa Keller.
  • Alisa Carroll
    Alisa Carroll, photo courtesy Alisa Carroll.
  • Dr. Kim Harmon
    Dr. Kim Harmon, photo courtesy Kim Harmon.

At the beginning of this summer, our host Lisa had several trips planned to support her friend Aaron Ramirez at Ironman races. It looked to be a fun summer and fall, back to our usual activities of traveling and racing. Of course, you know what happened next. Alaska was hit hard by the Delta variant, and everything changed once again. Even though Aaron was vaccinated, he developed a breakthrough Covid infection. Training was impossible and races were quickly canceled. The long journey he is on, to be able to train as before and feel comfortable racing, inspired Lisa to put together this show. You’ll hear from Dr. Kim Harmon, the team physician for the University of Washington football team who has been researching the impacts of Covid on athletes, and Alisa Carroll, a physical therapist who helps people recover lung function after a Covid infection. But first, you’ll hear about Aaron’s Covid experience and what he has learned while returning to his active life.

HOST: Lisa Keller

SEGMENTS:

Segment 1:  Aaron Ramirez, Ironman athlete

Segment 2: Dr. Kim Harmon, team physician for the University of Washington football team

Segment 3: Alisa Carroll, DPT, of Progressive Physical Therapy

LINKS:

BROADCAST: Thursday, November 18th, 2021. 10:00 am – 3:00 p.m. AKT

REPEAT BROADCAST:  Thursday, November 18th, 2021. 8:00 – 9:00 p.m. AKT

Eric Bork, Alaska Public Media
Eric Bork, or you can just call him “Bork” because everybody else does, is the FM Operations Manager for KSKA-FM. He oversees the day-to-day operations of the FM broadcast. He produces and edits episodes of Outdoor Explorer, the Alaska-focused outdoors program. He also maintains the web posts for that show. You may have heard him filling in for Morning Edition or hosting All Things Considered and can still find him operating the soundboard for any of the live broadcast programs. After escaping the Detroit area when he was 18, Bork made it up to the Upper Peninsula of Michigan, where he earned a degree in Communications/Radio Broadcasting from Northern Michigan University. He spent time managing the college radio station, working for the local NPR affiliate, and then in top 40 radio in Michigan before coming to Alaska to work his first few summers. After then moving to Chicago, it only took five years to convince him to move back to Alaska in 2010. When not involved in great radio programming he’s probably riding a bicycle, thinking about riding bicycles, dreaming about bikes, reading a book, or planning the next place he’ll travel to. Only two continents left to conquer!

