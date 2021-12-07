Returning to activity after a Covid infection

At the beginning of this summer, our host Lisa had several trips planned to support her friend Aaron Ramirez at Ironman races. It looked to be a fun summer and fall, back to our usual activities of traveling and racing. Of course, you know what happened next. Alaska was hit hard by the Delta variant, and everything changed once again. Even though Aaron was vaccinated, he developed a breakthrough Covid infection. Training was impossible and races were quickly canceled. The long journey he is on, to be able to train as before and feel comfortable racing, inspired Lisa to put together this show. You’ll hear from Dr. Kim Harmon, the team physician for the University of Washington football team who has been researching the impacts of Covid on athletes, and Alisa Carroll, a physical therapist who helps people recover lung function after a Covid infection. But first, you’ll hear about Aaron’s Covid experience and what he has learned while returning to his active life.
SEGMENTS:
Segment 1: Aaron Ramirez, Ironman athlete
Segment 2: Dr. Kim Harmon, team physician for the University of Washington football team
Segment 3: Alisa Carroll, DPT, of Progressive Physical Therapy
LINKS:
- American Medical Society for Sports Medicine/NCCA Guidelines for return to sport
- Study that followed > 3,000 college athletes with COVID-19
- Study looking at long term issues in athletes with COVID-19
- Progressive Physical Therapy
