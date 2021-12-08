A Metlakatla man is charged with shooting his brother

Metlakatla, Alaska in 2019. (Joey Mendolia/Alaska Public Media)

A man is in jail facing an attempted murder charge after police say he shot his brother during an argument over the weekend in Metlakatla.

A charging document says 18-year-old Isaac G. Henderson shot his brother with a .40 caliber pistol outside their mother’s home around 3 a.m. Sunday.

His older brother, Tyler Henderson, was wounded in the head and rushed by boat to PeaceHealth Ketchikan Medical Center and then transferred to Alaska Native Medical Center in Anchorage that same day. He was listed in critical condition earlier this week.

Prayers streamed in via social media with community members saying they planned fundraisers for the family.

Both brothers were players for the 2A state champion Metlakatla Chiefs basketball team featured in the award-winning documentary “Alaskan Nets.” In 2018, Tyler Henderson scored the final three-pointer to seal the Chiefs’ first-ever state championship, according to a recap of the game by the Anchorage Daily News.

Isaac Henderson was jailed in Ketchikan. He’s scheduled to appear in court next week. His attorney had no immediate comment.