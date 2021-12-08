Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, December 8, 2021

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.
Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:
Congress considers granting Alaska tribes more power to prosecute some crimes. Also, Skagway residents question a ferry schedule change that leaves the town with no service. And a student in Dillingham finds inspiration for a rap song in an ancient poem.
Reports tonight from:
Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C.
Mike Swasey in Skagway
Andrew Kitchenman and Lyndsey Brollini in Juneau
Sabine Poux in Kenai
Dan Bross in Fairbanks
Wesley Early in Anchorage
and Izzy Ross in Dillingham
Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with producing and audio engineering from Toben Shelby and Annie Feidt.