Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, December 8, 2021

By
Casey Grove, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
-
pillars and dome of u.s. capitol
U.S. Capitol (Liz Ruskin/Alaska Public Media)

Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:

Congress considers granting Alaska tribes more power to prosecute some crimes. Also, Skagway residents question a ferry schedule change that leaves the town with no service. And a student in Dillingham finds inspiration for a rap song in an ancient poem.

Reports tonight from:

Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C.
Mike Swasey in Skagway
Andrew Kitchenman and Lyndsey Brollini in Juneau
Sabine Poux in Kenai
Dan Bross in Fairbanks
Wesley Early in Anchorage
and Izzy Ross in Dillingham

Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with producing and audio engineering from Toben Shelby and Annie Feidt.

Casey Grove, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
Casey Grove is the host of Alaska News Nightly and a general assignment reporter at Alaska Public Media with an emphasis on crime and courts. Reach him at cgrove@alaskapublic.org.

