Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, December 8, 2021

U.S. Capitol (Liz Ruskin/Alaska Public Media)

Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:

Congress considers granting Alaska tribes more power to prosecute some crimes. Also, Skagway residents question a ferry schedule change that leaves the town with no service. And a student in Dillingham finds inspiration for a rap song in an ancient poem.

Reports tonight from:

Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C.

Mike Swasey in Skagway

Andrew Kitchenman and Lyndsey Brollini in Juneau

Sabine Poux in Kenai

Dan Bross in Fairbanks

Wesley Early in Anchorage

and Izzy Ross in Dillingham

Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with producing and audio engineering from Toben Shelby and Annie Feidt.