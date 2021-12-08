One Small Step: Ryan McKee and Evan Fried on being troubled by people with similar political beliefs and how to inspire more open discussion

Ryan McKee (above), 44, and Evan Fried, 31, spoke for StoryCorps’ and Alaska Public Media’ One Small Step.

Since last summer, Alaska Public Media has been facilitating conversations between people with different political views as part of One Small Step – a collaboration with StoryCorps. The goal was to find common ground in a divisive political climate.

In this first of a series of One Small Step conversations in Alaska, Ryan McKee, 44, of Wasilla and Evan Fried, 31, of Anchorage discuss being troubled by people who share the same political beliefs as them and what they can do to inspire more open discussion.

“StoryCorps’ One Small Step is made possible in part by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, a private corporation funded by the American people.”