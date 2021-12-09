Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, December 9, 2021

1989 file photo of Red Dog Mine. (Bill Roth / ADN)

Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:

Alaska Native Corporations scramble to meet the deadline for spending CARES Act funds. Also, a trip to the mine described as a model for Alaska Native shareholders to earn a good living and stay in their communities. And a new documentary tells the story of a Vermont dairy farmer realizing his dream of mushing dogs in Alaska.

Reports tonight from:

Andrew Kitchenman in Juneau

Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C.

and Nat Herz in Anchorage

Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with producing and audio engineering from Toben Shelby and Annie Feidt.