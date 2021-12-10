Alaska News Nightly: Friday, December 10, 2021

Alaska Permanent Fund Corporation CEO Angela Rodell gives a presentation on the Permanent Fund and how the corporation invests on Jan. 30, 2018, in Juneau, Alaska.

﻿ ﻿

Friday on Alaska News Nightly:

Questions abound after the Permanent Fund Corporation’s executive director is voted out. Also, communities around the state are rolling out access to rapid at-home COVID-19 tests. And Fairbanks tries a new type of responder to help people experiencing a mental health crisis.

Reports tonight from:

Andrew Kitchenman and Lyndsey Brollini in Juneau

Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C.

Anne Hillman and Mary Auld in Fairbanks

and Eric Stone in Ketchikan

Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with producing and audio engineering from Toben Shelby and Annie Feidt.