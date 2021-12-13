Alaska News Nightly: Monday, December 13, 2021

The 32-foot gillnetter F/V Deja Vu sails on Aug. 3 near Metlakatla. Metlakatla’s tribal government sued Gov. Mike Dunleavy over the tribe’s right to fish in waters outside the boundaries of the state’s only Native reservation. (Photo courtesy of Johon Atkinson)

Monday on Alaska News Nightly:

A federal appeals court weighs a fishing dispute on the state’s only Native reservation. Also, residents near the proposed Ambler mine are ambivalent about the project that could harm subsistence but also bring much needed jobs to the region. And a meeting on salmon declines in western Alaska leads to few solid answers.

Reports tonight from:

Wesley Early and Nat Herz in Anchorage

Andrew Kitchenman in Juneau

Eric Stone in Ketchikan

Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C.

Hope McKenney in Unalaska

Sabine Poux in Kenai

and Olivia Ebertz in Bethel

Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with producing and audio engineering from Toben Shelby and Annie Feidt.