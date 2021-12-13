Alaska News Nightly: Monday, December 13, 2021

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.
Monday on Alaska News Nightly:
A federal appeals court weighs a fishing dispute on the state’s only Native reservation. Also, residents near the proposed Ambler mine are ambivalent about the project that could harm subsistence but also bring much needed jobs to the region. And a meeting on salmon declines in western Alaska leads to few solid answers.
Reports tonight from:
Wesley Early and Nat Herz in Anchorage
Andrew Kitchenman in Juneau
Eric Stone in Ketchikan
Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C.
Hope McKenney in Unalaska
Sabine Poux in Kenai
and Olivia Ebertz in Bethel
Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with producing and audio engineering from Toben Shelby and Annie Feidt.