Fairbanks curler to compete in Winter Olympics

By
Dan Bross, KUAC - Fairbanks
-
A woman curling.
Vicky Persinger at the Fairbanks Curling Club in 2016. (Indie Alaska screenshot)

Fairbanks curler Vicky Persinger has earned a place on the U.S. team that will compete in the Winter Olympics in China in February. 

According to USA Curling, the 29-year-old Fairbanks resident and 34-year-old Chris Plys of Duluth, Minn., will represent the United States in mixed doubles in Beijing.

Persinger is a fourth-generation curler who learned the sport at the Fairbanks Curling Club.

The U.S. Olympic Trials champions secured the spot by defeating Russia in the finals of a mixed doubles qualification event in the Netherlands earlier this month.

The Bejing games will be Persinger’s first. Plys competed in the 2010 Olympics.

Previous articleThe exact link between tornadoes and climate change is hard to draw. Here’s why.
Next articleNTSB: Plane in Bethel was ‘immediately engulfed in flames’ moments after passengers got out
Dan Bross, KUAC - Fairbanks
http://www.kuac.org
Dan Bross is a reporter at KUAC in Fairbanks.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display