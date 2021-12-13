Fairbanks curler to compete in Winter Olympics

Vicky Persinger at the Fairbanks Curling Club in 2016. (Indie Alaska screenshot)

Fairbanks curler Vicky Persinger has earned a place on the U.S. team that will compete in the Winter Olympics in China in February.

According to USA Curling, the 29-year-old Fairbanks resident and 34-year-old Chris Plys of Duluth, Minn., will represent the United States in mixed doubles in Beijing.

Persinger is a fourth-generation curler who learned the sport at the Fairbanks Curling Club.

The U.S. Olympic Trials champions secured the spot by defeating Russia in the finals of a mixed doubles qualification event in the Netherlands earlier this month.

The Bejing games will be Persinger’s first. Plys competed in the 2010 Olympics.