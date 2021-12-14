Juneau drops its mask requirement for vaccinated residents

A customer wearing a mask heads into the Foodland IGA in Juneau on Friday, July 17, 2020. In July 2021, the City and Borough of Juneau started asking residents to mask up indoors again after relaxing requirements for several months. (Photo by Jeremy Hsieh/KTOO)

Vaccinated Juneau residents are no longer required to wear masks indoors — though it’s still recommended. Juneau’s Emergency Operations Center dropped the city’s COVID-19 alert level to “moderate” Monday afternoon. It cited a decrease in COVID-19 cases and increased hospital capacity as reasons for the change.

Private businesses can still require masks regardless of vaccination status. And masks are still required in all city buildings as well as on the bus.

About 77% of Juneau residents 5 and up are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

All other cautionary measures are still in place. Indoor gatherings are limited to 50 people or fewer. Bars, gyms, and waiting rooms are at 50% capacity. Restaurants must ensure social distancing between dining parties.

Anchorage ended its indoor mask mandate last week.

