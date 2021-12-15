Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, December 15, 2021

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.
Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:
Promises made to build up much-needed law enforcement in rural Alaska have not been kept. Also, an arbitrary date in the Alaska Native Claims Settlement Act created a divide within families. And sponsors of a ballot initiative say tribal recognition in the state is long overdue.
Reports tonight from:
Andrew Kitchenman, Lyndsey Brollini, Jacob Resneck and Jennifer Pemberton in Juneau
Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C.
and Nat Herz in Anchorage
Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with producing and audio engineering from Toben Shelby and Annie Feidt.