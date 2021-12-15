Alaska soldier found dead in Fairbanks

A 21-year-old Fort Wainwright-based soldier has been found dead, according to U.S. Army Alaska.

Spc. Hunter Trey Stafford, was found at his off-post home in Fairbanks on Dec. 8, said a statement from Army Alaska. Stafford was from Tennessee, joined the Army in 2019 and reported for duty in Alaska later that year.

The cause of Stafford’s death is under investigation by the Alaska State Troopers and the Army.

US Army Alaska spokesperson John Pennell said 10 Alaska-based soldier have died by suicide so far this year, including six Fort Wainwright soldiers. He said another six deaths are still under investigation.

Pennell said eight soldiers died by suicide in 2019, and seven in 2020.

Fort Wainwright soldier suicides have remained high despite an investigation and 2019 report that resulted in initiatives to address mental health and quality of life on post.

