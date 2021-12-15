Dunleavy’s latest budget proposal would fund $2,500 PFDs, public safety initiatives and big infrastructure projects

Gov. Mike Dunleavy discusses his budget proposal at a news conference in Anchorage on Dec. 15, 2021. (Wesley Early/Alaska Public Media)

Gov. Mike Dunleavy on Wednesday unveiled his budget proposal for the next fiscal year that includes a similar level of state spending as the current budget.

Dunleavy is proposing a roughly $2,560 Permanent Fund dividend. That amount is equal to half of what the state would draw from the Permanent Fund under a 2018 state law. It is the first of Dunleavy’s budgets that doesn’t include a PFD under the formula in a 1982 law, which is projected to be roughly $4,200.

Dunleavy continues to call for an additional $1,215 PFD payment to increase the amount paid this year, which was $1,114.

Dunleavy’s proposed budget includes funding for several public-safety-related programs, as well as $25 million to revive a proposed Juneau Access road north from the city. It also includes $175 million for port infrastructure for the Knik Arm, as well as $10 million for a deep draft port in Nome.

It includes a $10 million increase for what Dunleavy calls “statehood defense:” legal costs related to challenging actions by the federal government. Dunleavy cited state opposition to federal vaccine mandates and state support for resource development as areas for statehood defense.

The budget includes funding to cover the full costs for the school bond debt reimbursement and Power Cost Equalization programs.

Dunleavy also is proposing a $310 million general obligation bond to pay for infrastructure.

Dunleavy emphasized that the budget would spend less state money than the last budget proposed by his predecessor, former Gov. Bill Walker, who is running against him in the election next year.

This is a developing news story and will be updated when new information is available.