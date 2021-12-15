Solstice trees and holiday wishes from Anchorage

A tree seen at the Solstice Tree Tour at Kincais park. Photo by Paull Twardock. An illuminited van at the Alaska Botanical Garden. Photo by Paul Twardock. A tree lit up at the Alaska Botanical Garden. Photo by Paul Twardock. Illuminated ice candles at the Alaska Botanical Garden. Photo by Paul Twardock. The Solstice Tree Tour map from the NSAA.
As the year 2021 comes to a close we feature two traditions in Anchorage: The Nordic Ski Association of Anchorage’s Solstice Tree Tour at Kincaid Park and the Alaska Botanical Garden’s Holiday Lights. Sara Miller with NSAA and Patrick Ryan with the Botanical Garden will explain their winter programs and how to get involved. Host Paul Twardock will take you on an audio postcard of NSAA’s 2020 Solstice Tree Tour. We’ll also have co-host Lisa Keller and a few college students elaborate on their holiday wishes, from wishes for a better world to ideas for stocking stuffers.
HOST: Paul Twardock
GUESTS:
Sara Miller with the Nordic Ski Association of Anchorage Patrick Ryan with the Alaska Botanical Garden Well wishers: Chloe Khokhar, Abby Jones, Toshio Matsuoka, and Lisa Keller
LINKS:
Alaska Botanical Garden
Holiday Lights at Alaska Botanical Garden
Nordic Ski Association of Anchorage
Solstice Tree Tour
BROADCAST: Thursday, December 16th, 2021. 10:00 am – 11:00 a.m. AKT
REPEAT BROADCAST: Thursday, December 16th, 2021. 8:00 – 9:00 p.m. AKT
