Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, December 16, 2021

By
Casey Grove, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
-
green island in the sea
Davidof volcano with Segula in the distance on May 25, 2021. (Hannah Dietterich, Alaska Volcano Observatory)

Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:

St. George out in the Bering Sea struggles with fuel, power and water shortages in the dead of winter. Also, how genetic genealogy is solving cold case murders in Alaska. And researchers think three Aleutian volcanoes that’ve erupted recently could soon be joined by a fourth.

Reports tonight from:

Hope McKenney and Theo Greenly in Unalaska
Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C.
Wesley Early in Anchorage
Anna Rose MacArthur in Bethel
and Bridget Dowd in Juneau

Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with producing and audio engineering from Toben Shelby and Katie Anastas.

Casey Grove, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
Casey Grove is the host of Alaska News Nightly and a general assignment reporter at Alaska Public Media with an emphasis on crime and courts. Reach him at cgrove@alaskapublic.org.

