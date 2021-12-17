Alaska News Nightly: Friday, December 17, 2021

A wet Welcome to Juneau sign, taken on June 3, 2020. (Photo by Jennifer Pemberton / KTOO)

Friday on Alaska News Nightly:

A proposal to cut back on the per diems paid to Juneau legislators. Also, how real estate donations keep the capital right where it is. And private vessels could help supply communities in Southeast.

Reports tonight from:

Andrew Kitchenman, Jeremy Hsieh and Jacob Resneck in Juneau

Tim Ellis in Delta Junction

Robyne in Fairbanks

and Wesley Early in Anchorage

Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with producing and audio engineering from Ammon Swenson and Katie Anastas.