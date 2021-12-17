Alaska News Nightly: Friday, December 17, 2021

By
Casey Grove, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
-
A wet wooden Welcome to Juneau sign
A wet Welcome to Juneau sign, taken on June 3, 2020. (Photo by Jennifer Pemberton / KTOO)

Friday on Alaska News Nightly:

A proposal to cut back on the per diems paid to Juneau legislators. Also, how real estate donations keep the capital right where it is. And private vessels could help supply communities in Southeast.

Reports tonight from:

Andrew Kitchenman, Jeremy Hsieh and Jacob Resneck in Juneau
Tim Ellis in Delta Junction
Robyne in Fairbanks
and Wesley Early in Anchorage

Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with producing and audio engineering from Ammon Swenson and Katie Anastas.

Casey Grove, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
Casey Grove is the host of Alaska News Nightly and a general assignment reporter at Alaska Public Media with an emphasis on crime and courts. Reach him at cgrove@alaskapublic.org.

