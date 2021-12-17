Talk of Alaska: Holiday greetings across the state returns for annual two-hour special

Steve Heimel welcomes Alaskans to participate in an annual public radio tradition.

It’s been a chilly winter so far across the state, and while cold holiday weather is welcomed by many Alaskans, what better way to warm up but with Alaska public radio’s warmest holiday tradition? Talk of Alaska’s “Holiday Greetings from Across the State” returns again to connect Alaskans from Ketchikan to Kotzebue as they share winter well wishes. Join host Steve Heimel for this annual two-hour tradition of season’s greetings statewide.

HOST: Steve Heimel

GUESTS:

Alaskans across the state

PARTICIPATE:

Call 550-8422 (Anchorage) or 1-800-478-8255 (statewide) during the live broadcast

Send an email to talk@alaskapublic.org (comments may be read on air)

Post your comment before, during or after the live broadcast (comments may be read on air).

LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. on APRN stations statewide.

