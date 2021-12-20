Alaska News Nightly: Monday, December 20, 2021

Mendenhall Glacier as seen from near the West Glacier Trail on April 18, 2021. (Photo by Matt Miller/KTOO)

Monday on Alaska News Nightly:

What the infrastructure bill means for airports across the state. Also, melting ice could reveal new ecosystems over the next several decades. And a new approach for ending homelessness in Nome.

Reports tonight from:

Lex Treinen and Kavitha George in Anchorage

Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C.

Bridget Dowd, Claire Stremple and Nat Herz in Juneau

Sean Milligan in Nome

Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with producing and audio engineering from Ammon Swenson and Katie Anastas.