Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, December 22, 2021

Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:
How Anchorage is handling a backlog of domestic violence cases. Also, a tribal government’s plans to bring broadband Internet to Southeast. And how e-sports are changing the way students compete at the University of Alaska Fairbanks.
Reports tonight from:
Wesley Early in Anchorage
Sabine Poux in Kenai
Sage Smiley in Wrangell
Katherine Rose in Sitka
Eric Stone in Ketchikan
Dan Bross in Fairbanks
and Izzy Ross in Dillingham
Tonight’s show was hosted by Lori Townsend, with producing and audio engineering from Toben Shelby and Katie Anastas.