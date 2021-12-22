Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, December 22, 2021

The Abused Women’s Aid in Crisis, an emergency shelter for domestic violence victims in Anchorage. (Kirsten Swann/Alaska Public Media)

Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:

How Anchorage is handling a backlog of domestic violence cases. Also, a tribal government’s plans to bring broadband Internet to Southeast. And how e-sports are changing the way students compete at the University of Alaska Fairbanks.

Reports tonight from:

Wesley Early in Anchorage

Sabine Poux in Kenai

Sage Smiley in Wrangell

Katherine Rose in Sitka

Eric Stone in Ketchikan

Dan Bross in Fairbanks

and Izzy Ross in Dillingham

Tonight’s show was hosted by Lori Townsend, with producing and audio engineering from Toben Shelby and Katie Anastas.