Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, December 23, 2021

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.
Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:
For the first time in 45 years, the Coast Guard will get a new icebreaker. Also, what a decline in caribou means for subsistence and sport hunters. And a three-month investigation into a Ketchikan physical therapist.
Reports tonight from:
Tim Ellis in Fairbanks
Jeremy Hsieh in Juneau
Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C.
and Eric Stone in Ketchikan
Tonight’s show was hosted by Lori Townsend, with producing and audio engineering from Toben Shelby and Katie Anastas.