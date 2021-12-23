Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, December 23, 2021

By
Katie Anastas, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
-
The Mulchatna caribou herd has declined over the last five years. (Image credit Alaska Department of Fish and Game)

Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:

For the first time in 45 years, the Coast Guard will get a new icebreaker. Also, what a decline in caribou means for subsistence and sport hunters. And a three-month investigation into a Ketchikan physical therapist.

Reports tonight from:

Tim Ellis in Fairbanks
Jeremy Hsieh in Juneau
Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C.
and Eric Stone in Ketchikan

Tonight’s show was hosted by Lori Townsend, with producing and audio engineering from Toben Shelby and Katie Anastas.

Katie Anastas, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage

