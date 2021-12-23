One Small Step: Dax Lauwers and Jed Smith on communicating, being Alaskan and being vulnerable

Dax Lauwers (above) and Jed Smith spoke for StoryCorps’ and Alaska Public Media’s One Small Step.

Since last summer Alaska Public Media has been facilitating conversations between people with different political views as part of One Small Step – a collaboration with StoryCorps. The goal was to find common ground in a divisive political climate.

Next in the series of One Small Step conversations in Alaska, Dax Lauwers, 30 and Jed Smith, 44, of Anchorage discuss being Alaskan, what they expected from the conversation, and being vulnerable.

