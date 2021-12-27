Alaska News Nightly: Monday, December 27, 2021

The National Weather Service says more snow is inbound for the Interior, likely starting tomorrow morning. This map shows the forecasted snow totals through Wednesday afternoon. (National Weather Service Fairbanks)

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.

﻿ ﻿

Monday on Alaska News Nightly:

A look at the holiday weekend’s stormy weather. Also, how the state minimum wage law is impacting ski season. And a business owner’s efforts to support Alaskan farmers.

Reports tonight from:

Tim Ellis in Delta Junction

Maria Dudzak in Ketchikan

Dylan Simard in Kodiak

Jeremy Hsieh in Juneau

and Robyne and Mary Auld in Fairbanks

Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with producing and audio engineering from Dave Emmert and Katie Anastas.