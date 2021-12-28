Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, December 28, 2021

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.
Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:
Record-setting high and low temperatures over the holiday weekend. Also, Lieutenant Governor Kevin Meyer will not seek reelection. And looking back on 2021 for the ferry system, and what’s to come next year.
Reports tonight from:
Dan Bross in Fairbanks
Kirsten Dobroth in Kodiak
Liz Ruskin in Washington, D.C.
Jacob Resneck in Juneau
Theo Greenly in Unalaska
and Tash Kimmell in Sitka
Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with producing and audio engineering from Dave Emmert and Katie Anastas.