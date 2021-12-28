Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson names Cheryl Frasca as budget director

Katie Anastas, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
The seal of the Municipality of Anchorage on a podium at City Hall. (Jeff Chen/Alaska Public Media)

Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson on Tuesday named Cheryl Frasca as the director of the city’s Office of Management and Budget.

Cheryl Frasca (Municipality of Anchorage)

Frasca has held the position twice before, most recently from 2009 to 2012 under then-Mayor Dan Sullivan. She has also served as the state Office of Management and Budget director.

Frasca is filling a city job previously held by Karl Raskiewicz, who moved into the mayor’s office when Craig Campbell resigned in October. Marilyn Banzhaf has been the acting director since then.

Frasca has also worked in government relations and fiscal policy in the private sector. 

Bronson called her “one of the top financial minds in the entire state of Alaska.”

