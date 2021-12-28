Freezing rain and icy roads expected in Anchorage and Matanuska Valley

Winter weather advisories are in effect for Anchorage, the Matanuska Valley and other parts of Southcentral. Over the weekend, Fairbanks saw 1.93 inches of precipitation, the community’s third highest daily total ever. (National Weather Service)

Icy weather could make road travel hazardous in Southcentral Alaska Tuesday afternoon and evening. That’s according to a winter weather advisory from the National Weather Service.

Freezing rain is expected to begin around 3 p.m. Light freezing rain will begin this afternoon at lower elevations, then become heavier in the evening.

“Chances of precipitation are higher as we go into the late evening hours and will begin to taper off as we get closer to midnight,” said National Weather Service Meteorologist Virginia Rux.

Rux said West Anchorage could get one-tenth of an inch of freezing rain, with more accumulating toward East Anchorage.

“Higher elevations may actually be warm enough to get just rain,” she said. “Observations have been in the 40s, so we aren’t expecting a whole lot of surfaces to freeze up there in the Hillside.”

Along the Glenn Highway, up to two-tenths of an inch of freezing rain could make driving especially hazardous.

The National Weather Service also has an advisory for the Matanuska Valley. Up to a quarter inch of ice could accumulate, potentially causing downed power lines and falling tree branches.

Rux said roads in Wasilla and Palmer could be some of the iciest. Up to four inches of snow could fall north and east of Palmer.

“Certainly any kind of ice is going to make road conditions slippery,” she said. “I would recommend using caution and planning a little extra time for travel. Have an emergency kit just in case, and check the forecast before anybody goes out to travel.”

Rux said cooler air will follow today’s freezing rain, likely bringing a few inches of snow in most parts of Southcentral on Thursday and Friday.