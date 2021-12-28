Garland appoints Kuhn to serve as U.S. attorney for Alaska

John E. Kuhn, Jr. at a press conference in Kentucky in 2017. (U.S. Attorney’s Office, Western District of Kentucky)

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Attorney General Merrick Garland has appointed the former U.S. attorney for Kentucky’s western district to serve as the U.S. attorney for Alaska while President Joe Biden considers a permanent nominee for the position.

Garland’s appointment of John Kuhn took effect on Sunday, according to a Monday news release from the U.S. attorney’s office for the District of Alaska.

Kuhn most recently worked at a Department of Justice office supporting federal prosecutors across the country on issues including heroin and opioids.

Former U.S. Attorney Bryan Schroeder resigned in February. First Assistant U.S. Attorney Bryan Wilson took over as acting U.S. attorney but U.S. law only allows an individual to fill that role on an acting basis for 300 days. Wilson has returned to his previous job.

Kuhn graduated from the University of Louisville School of Law and earned his undergraduate degree from the University of Kentucky.