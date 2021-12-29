Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, December 29, 2021

Dozens of suitcases that arrived late are collected at the Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport. Flight delays and cancellations have tangled travelers’ plans and led to baggage confusion. Photographed Dec. 28, 2021. (Bart Rudolph)

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.

﻿ ﻿

Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:

Some Alaskan air travelers are stranded as coronavirus and bad weather combine to hit Alaska Airlines the hardest. After freezing rain, blizzard conditions have now hit Interior Alaska. And a tribe in Unalaska is using craft nights to connect to their culture.

Reports tonight from:

Liz Ruskin in Washington, D.C.

Olivia Ebertz in Bethel

Dan Bross in Fairbanks

Hope McKenney and Kanesia McGlashan-Price in Unalaska

Lex Treinen and Tripp Crouse in Anchorage

Mike Swasey in Skagway

and Izzy Ross in Dillingham

Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with producing and audio engineering from Dave Emmert and Katie Anastas.