Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, December 30, 2021

Katie Anastas, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
-
Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:

At-home test kits are in demand as COVID cases rise and drive-thru testing sites fill up. Also, a ballot initiative to win state recognition for Alaska’s tribes. And cold weather is straining homeless services in Ketchikan.

Reports tonight from:

Lex Treinen and Emily Schwing in Anchorage
Dylan Simard in Kodiak
Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C.
Wesley Early on the East Coast
Maria Dudzak and Stella Yelich in Ketchikan
Jennifer Pemberton in Juneau
and Katherine Rose in Sitka

Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with producing and audio engineering from Dave Emmert and Katie Anastas.

