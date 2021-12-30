Live performances and outdoor activities planned for Anchorage New Year’s Eve celebration

The fireworks show will begin at 8 p.m. on Friday. Attendees watching from their cars can tune into a radio simulcast. (Anchorage Downtown Partnership)

Anchorage will ring in the New Year with a fireworks display and outdoor activities on Friday night.

Mayor Dave Bronson will kick off the event at 7 p.m. at the EasyPark Chinook Lot on 3rd Avenue between C and E Streets, the former location of the Anchorage Market. Live performances by local band Those Guys AK, the Sankofa Dance Theatre, the Underground Dance Company and the Alaskanettes fire baton twirlers will follow.

Other activities will include a beer garden, food trucks, photo booths and a sledding hill. The event is outdoors, and masks are optional. The Anchorage Health Department will be distributing free, at-home COVID-19 tests.

Live performances will include fire baton twirling by the Alaskanettes. (Anchorage Downtown Partnership)

“I’m thrilled for the opportunity for our community to come back together and connect in the outside in the fresh air, and celebrate the conclusion of 2021 and look forward with hope to 2022,” said Amanda Moser, executive director of the Anchorage Downtown Partnership.

Last year, the partnership invited attendees to park in downtown parking garages and tune into live music on the radio during the fireworks.

“This year we’ll continue to have that drive-in component, because we recognize everyone has a different level of comfort and consideration during these times, as well as bringing back the in-person event,” Moser said. “It’s the best of both worlds for people that are interested in coming downtown but want to stay a little separated from the crowds, they can enjoy the event from their vehicle.”

Miss America Emma Broyles will also be available for photos and a meet-and-greet. Brandon Raile is the marketing director for the Anchorage Downtown Partnership.

“I’m super excited – I think like everybody else in Alaska – that we have Miss America who’s from Alaska,” Raile said. “I can’t wait to take my daughter to meet her.”

Fireworks will start at 8 p.m. For those watching from their cars, the radio simulcast will be available on 106.1.

“That is the largest firework show Anchorage will see all year, and we’re pretty proud of that,” Raile said.

For $5, attendees can park at the JCPenney Garage from 5 p.m. on New Year’s Eve to 11 p.m. on New Year’s Day.

