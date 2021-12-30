Talk of Alaska: Crisis Now and mental health resources

When you’re in the middle of a mental health crisis you need help immediately but options are often limited and inappropriate. Organizations around Alaska are working to change that and connect people with the support they need. Guest host Anne Hillman discusses Crisis Now and the state’s evolving mental health response system.

HOST: Anne Hillman

GUESTS:

James Huffstetler, peer support navigator, Set Free Alaska

Steve Williams, Chief Operating Officer, Alaska Mental Health Trust Authority

