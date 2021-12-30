University of Alaska Anchorage to begin semester without change in COVID protocols

The Alaska Airlines Center at the University of Alaska Anchorage during the winter. (Joey Mendolia/Alaska Public Media)

Some universities in the Lower 48 have postponed the return to in-person classes as the omicron variant spreads.

For now, officials with the University of Alaska Anchorage say there’s no plans to change UAA protocols. Classes, including those in person, will resume on Monday when students return from winter break. Masks will still be required regardless of vaccination status. COVID-19 vaccines are mandatory for students living on campus.

At-home COVID-19 testing kits are also available for pick up at the library and other buildings. Tim Edwards, UAA’s health and safety director, said the university distributed 8,700 at-home test kits before winter break. A shipment of 20,000 more is on the way.

The UAA women’s basketball team announced this week that its upcoming games against Seattle Pacific and Montana State Billings were canceled ” due to health and safety protocols.” The UAA COVID-19 dashboard currently does not list any active cases.

Edwards said the university will keep an eye on case numbers in the coming weeks and will consider changing protocols if necessary.