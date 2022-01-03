Alaska News Nightly: Monday, January 3, 2022

A semitruck blocks part of the road on Monday, Jan. 3, 2021, near mile 34.5 of the Glenn Highway. (Screenshot of Alaska 511 webcam)

Monday on Alaska News Nightly:

High winds cause widespread power outages and other damage in the Matanuska-Susitna Borough. Also, Alaskans describe travel nightmares, stuck in the lower 48 with no available flights home for several days. And a shortage of ammunition leaves some Alaska hunters pointing fingers.

Reports tonight from:

Lex Treinen in Anchorage

Robyne in Fairbanks

Tim Ellis in Delta Junction

Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C.

and Katherine Rose in Sitka

Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with producing and audio engineering from Dave Emmert and Katie Anastas.