12 photos of the wreckage from Mat-Su’s powerful windstorm

Powerful winds slammed the Matanuska-Susitna Borough this weekend, with gusts reaching at least 90 mph in the Palmer area. The winds flipped small planes, toppled trucks, smashed windows and tore off roofs. They led to widespread power outages and frozen pipes in cold temperatures. Schools are closed through Wednesday.
Emergency officials say no one was seriously injured in the storm.
As winds subside, Alaskans in the Mat-Su are assessing damage and cleaning up the wreckage.
Here are 12 photos of what that looks like:
