Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, January 5, 2022

Elementary school students play at recess on the first day of school in Napakiak, Aug. 11, 2021. (Katie Basile/KYUK and The Washington Post)

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.

﻿ ﻿

Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:

University of Alaska students sue the state government over scholarship funds. Also, friends and state leaders remember philanthropist Ed Rasmuson. And riverbank erosion puts a Napakiak school at the top of the state’s construction list.

Reports tonight from:

Andrew Kitchenman and Claire Stremple in Juneau

Liz Ruskin in Washington, D.C.

Lex Treinen in Anchorage

Greg Kim and Olivia Ebertz in Bethel

and Sabine Poux in Kenai

Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with producing and audio engineering from Toben Shelby and Katie Anastas.