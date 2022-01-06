Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, January 6, 2022

A Capstone Clinic Covid-19 swab specialist prepares to swab a traveler inside the security checkpoint at Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport on Jan. 5, 2022. (Jeff Chen/Alaska Public Media)

Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:

As omicron hits Alaska, concern shifts to hospital staffing levels. COVID outbreaks and snowy weather have shut down some schools. And winter storms in the Interior are impacting moose.

Reports tonight from:

Kirsten Dobroth and Dylan Simard in Kodiak

Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C.

Angela Denning in Petersburg

and Tim Ellis in Delta Junction

Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with producing and audio engineering from Toben Shelby and Katie Anastas.