Indie Lens Pop-Up Virtual Screenings – Season 2021 / 2022

Indie Lens Pop-Up brings people together for film screenings and community-driven conversations. Featuring documentaries seen on PBS’s Independent Lens, Indie Lens Pop-Up draws local residents, leaders and organizations to discuss what matters most, from newsworthy topics and social issues, to family and community relationships.

Join one of our local partner, the University of Alaska, Anchorage’s Multicultural Center for film screenings that due to COVID-19, will remain virtual for the 2021-2022 season.

All screenings are free and open to the public.

Upcoming Virtual Screenings

Missing in Brooks County – Jan 27

AKPM and UAA are proud to present Missing in Brooks County, in which two families search for their loved ones who went missing in the fields of Brooks County, Texas after crossing from Mexico. Join us on Thursday, January 27, at 6 pm for the film and discussion.

Virtual Screening of Missing in Brooks County

Thursday, January 27 at 6 p.m.

LIVE Virtual Event via OVEE



RVSP Required – Register here

Apart – Feb 24

AKPM and UAA are proud to present Apart, in which three formerly incarcerated mothers fight to overcome alienation to readjust to life with their families. Join us on Thursday, February 24, at 6 pm for the film and discussion.

Virtual Screening of Apart

Thursday, February 24 at 6 p.m.

LIVE Virtual Event via OVEE

RVSP Required – Register here

Writing with Fire – March 15

AKPM and UAA are proud to present Writing with Fire. In a male-dominated media landscape, the women journalists of India’s all-female Khabar Lahariya (“News Wave”) newspaper risk it all, including their own safety, to cover the country’s political, social, and local news from a women-powered perspective. From underground network to independent media empire—now with 10 million views on their YouTube site—they defy the odds to redefine power. Join us on Thursday, March 15, at 6 pm for the film and discussion.

Virtual Screening of Writing with Fire

Thursday, March 15 at 6 p.m.

LIVE Virtual Event via OVEE

RVSP Required – Register here

Past Virtual Screenings

Storm Lake – Nov 11

AKPM and UAA are proud to present Storm Lake, in which a dogged family-run paper in Iowa gives citizens the scoop on forces threatening to overwhelm their precarious small-town existence.

Virtual Screening of Storm Lake

Wednesday, November 11 at 6 p.m.

LIVE Virtual Event via OVEE



RVSP Required – Register here