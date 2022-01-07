Alaska News Nightly: Friday, January 7, 2022

By
Katie Anastas, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
-
A person in a blue hospital gown reaches in the driver's window of a silver hatchback in a snowy parking lot next to a conex
The C Street Capstone testing site on Jan. 6, 2021 (Lex Treinen/Alaska Public Media)

Friday on Alaska News Nightly:

How the state health department is looking at Alaska’s new peak in COVID cases. Why more than 700 ballots were rejected in Juneau’s municipal election. And what a baby beluga rescue taught scientists about the species.

Reports tonight from:

Liz Ruskin in Washington, D.C.
Andrew Kitchenman, Claire Stremple and Jeremy Hsieh in Juneau
Lex Treinen and Kavitha George in Anchorage
Izzy Ross in Dillingham
and Sabine Poux in Kenai

Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with producing and audio engineering from Toben Shelby and Katie Anastas.

